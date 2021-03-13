Coronavirus: 1,558 new cases reported, 21- day case average falls below 1,700

In the past 24 hours, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 1,558 new coronavirus cases, bringing total cases to 988,298 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The 21-day case average has dropped to 1,636, ODH reported.
Currently, 893 people are hospitalized in Ohio with COVID-19, down from yesterday’s count of 947 people, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. In the past week, coronavirus hospitalizations have increased by 8 percent. However, in the past 60 days, hospitalizations have dropped by 77 percent. Approximately one in 22 patients is positive for the coronavirus, the Ohio Hospital Association reported.
In the past 24 hours, 78 people have been hospitalized, bringing total hospitalizations to 51,516 since the beginning of the pandemic last March, ODH reported.
Nearly 7,000 vaccine appointments are available through a Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County vaccine clinic next week. Registration for the clinic opened yesterday.
A total of 6,976 appointments, most available through online registration, are available for the clinic which covers three days next week. The vaccine clinic will be open Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dayton Convention Center and will be open Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bethesda Temple. Friday’s clinic is a minority outreach clinic.