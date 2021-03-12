X

Coronavirus: 209 deaths reported in Ohio, daily cases remain under 2,000

Vehicles lined up on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard outside University of Dayton Arena for a drive-thru vaccine clinic on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. STAFF/JIM NOELKER
By Kristen Spicker

Daily cases of coronavirus remained under 2,000 Friday as the state reported 209 deaths, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Since changing systems to report COVID deaths, the state is only updating death data twice a week.

As of Friday, 17,871 Ohioans have died from the virus and 18,036 total deaths have been reported in the state.

Today also marked the ninth-straight day Ohio reported fewer than 2,000 daily cases of the virus.

Ohio recorded 1,806 daily cases, bringing its total to 986,740.

The state reported 115 hospitalizations and six ICU admissions for a total of 51,438 and 7,261 respectively.

As of Friday, there were 947 COVID patients hospitalized in Ohio. It’s the eighth straight day fewer than 1,000 people were hospitalized with coronavirus in the state.

More than 19% of Ohio’s population has received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, with 2,241,145 people starting their shots in the state of as Friday.

Nearly 1,295,000 people, or 11.07% of Ohio’s population, have finished the vaccine.

