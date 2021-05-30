Coronavirus: 377 cases reported Sunday, less than half of state average

The state reported 377 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, less than half of the state’s reported case average. The current case average is 873 cases per day.
In the past 21 days, the highest number of cases reported was 1,449 cases in one day. This is the ninth day in a row that the state has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases, the Ohio Department of Health reported.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported that 723 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, about one in 25 currently hospitalized patients. In the past 24 hours, 11 people have been hospitalized.
In the past 24 hours, 9,377 people have started their vaccine dose, bringing those in Ohio with at least one dose to nearly 5.3 million people, the ODH reported. Just over 11,000 people completed their vaccine dose in the past 24 hours, bringing the fully vaccinated population to 4,653,326 people, or 39.81% of the state’s population, the ODH reported.
The deadline for the second Vax-A-Million drawing is tonight at 11:59 p.m., the ODH reported. Over 5.2 million Ohioans have been vaccinated and not all who are eligible have entered. The winners of the second drawing will be announced on Wednesday, June 2.
Once you enter, your entry will carry over through all the drawings, so there is no need to re-register if you have already done so, the ODH said.
Last week, a Hamilton County woman won the first $1 million prize and an Englewood teen won the first full-ride scholarship.
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines at coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine, or find an appointment near you at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Walk-in appointments are available at many providers statewide. To speak with a representative to answer questions or book an appointment by phone, call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).