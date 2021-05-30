Coronavirus: 377 cases reported Sunday, less than half of state average

In the past 21 days, the highest number of cases reported was 1,449 cases in one day. This is the ninth day in a row that the state has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases, the Ohio Department of Health reported.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported that 723 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, about one in 25 currently hospitalized patients. In the past 24 hours, 11 people have been hospitalized.