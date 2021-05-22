Coronavirus: 44 percent of Ohio population has at least one vaccine dose

This follows the “Vax-a-million” lottery announcement, the expansion of eligibility to kids 12 to 15 years old, and the CDC saying the vaccinated generally don’t need to wear masks or social distance, as well as other new mobile outreach efforts.

More than 5 million Ohioans, which is 44% of the population, have at least one dose. This includes more than 77% of adults 65 and older, who are particularly vulnerable to getting severely ill from the virus.

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths have likewise plummeted. Two weeks ago there were 1,058 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, now there are 774.