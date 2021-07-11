Coronavirus: 45% of state population fully vaccinated

The state has reported 231 new coronavirus cases, bringing the case average to 255 cases per day. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the ODH has reported 1,114,267 cases.

The ODH reported 10 new hospitalizations in the past day. The 21-day average for daily hospitalizations is 36 people per day, the ODH reported. Currently, 224 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, the Ohio Hospital Association reported, or about one in 83 patients.