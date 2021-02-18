Coronavirus: 5 states on Ohio travel advisory list

The number of states on the latest coronavirus travel advisory stayed in the single digits for the third week as COVID-19 cases continue to fall across the United States.
The Ohio Department of Health updated its travel advisory list Wednesday night for states with coronavirus positivity rates of 15% and higher. The positivity rate represents the percentage of people who test positive for COVID-19 compared to the number tested during the past seven days.
The newest list has five states — the same number as last week — and includes Alabama, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas and South Dakota. Alabama, was added this week and Mississippi dropped off the list. Idaho has the highest positivity rate at 26%. Ohio’s positivity rate is 7%, down from 9% last week.
New Jersey and Wyoming have experienced reporting irregularities so the ODH was not able to calculate and accurate positivity rate.
Anyone traveling to Ohio from a state on the travel advisory should self-quarantine for 14 days.
While quarantining, watch for a fever or other signs of coronavirus, such as a cough, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.