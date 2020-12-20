Coronavirus: Ohio hospitalizations drop for 5th straight day

There were 8,377 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday, for a total 622,806 cases since the pandemic began. There were 16 additional deaths reported Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 8,047 linked to the coronavirus, according to the ODH.

Hospitalizations dropped for the fourth straight day, with 4,758 COVID-19 patients in Ohio hospitals Sunday. There are 1,126 in the ICU, which is up two from Saturday, and 792 patients on ventilators, which is down five from Saturday.