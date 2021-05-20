Coronavirus: Only one area county designated as red in state advisory system

The Ohio Public Health Advisory System was introduced in July 2020 to help assess the severity of coronavirus spread in each county, rating them on seven indicators like new cases per capita and sustained increases in emergency room visits for the virus.

At Level 1, or yellow, counties meet one or fewer indicators. Orange, or Level 2, means the county meets two or three indicators and red, or Level 3, counties meet four or five indicators.

Champaign County currently only meets two of the seven indicators of heightened coronavirus spread, according to the ODH.