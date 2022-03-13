Coronavirus cases continue to decrease in Ohio

As of Sunday, there are 615 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, according to the Ohio Hospital Association.

There are 122 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units.

There are 40 patients hospitalized in Ohio’s west central region, which consists of Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties. Seven of those patients are in intensive care.

In Ohio’s southwest region, which consists of Butler, Warren, Clinton Hamilton, Clermont, Brown and Adams counties, there are 184 people hospitalized, including 36 in the ICU, according to the OHA.