Coronavirus: Data on 2nd COVID vaccine now on state website

Data on the number of people in the state who have received the second dose of the COVID-19 is now available on the Ohio Department of Health’s website.
The vaccine dashboard on coronavirus.ohio.gov will have a drop-down menu at the top of the screen that allows users to choose between “vaccine started” and “vaccine completed,” according to a release issued Tuesday evening by the health department.
The latest data shows that 199,902 second doses have been administered across the state.
Information is available by age group, race, ethnicity and gender, and is reported by county as well as by injection date.
“The second dose of the vaccine is very important because it further boosts the immune response to ensure long-term protection,” ODH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff stated. “Showing this data on our dashboard will help show how many Ohioans are protected from COVID-19.”