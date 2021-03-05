Coronavirus: Dayton among 15 cities selected for regional mass vaccination sites

Other regional sites include Cincinnati, Lima, Maumee, Columbus, Akron, Youngstown, Chillicothe, Marietta, Wilmington and Zanesville. For a full list of regional mass vaccination clinics visit the state’s website here.

“Mass vaccination clinics have always been part of our plan, but adequate supply is necessary for larger sites, so it was crucial that we first established local provider sites in all 88 counties to ensure that every citizen in every community has a provider nearby,” DeWine said.

The regional mass vaccination sites will open in the coming weeks and will operate until no longer necessary. Sites will be able to administer between 300 to 3,000 vaccines day based off location, supply and demand.

There will also be four mobile clinics which will travel throughout northwestern and west-central, southeastern, north-central and east-central Ohio. The mobile clinics will help bring the vaccine into smaller communities and villages, the governor said.

Cincinnati and Columbus will also have two pop-up vaccine clinics that will open shortly after Cleveland’s mass vaccination center launches on March 17. The pop-up clinics will offer 12,500 doses each. Patients vaccinated at the pop-up clinics are guaranteed a second dose.