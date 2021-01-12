Coronavirus: Dayton company behind viral pingpong video has new offering

The Dayton-based company that famously demonstrated how social distancing works in a video using mouse traps and pingpong balls has created a new visualization that shows how each choice people make has an effect on the coronavirus pandemic.
Real Art, a marketing and technology firm, produced a new video for the Ohio Department of Health to help people understand the effects of each decision, whether it be grabbing a beer with friends, having lunch with family members or attending a book club without a mask, and how their choices relate to COVID cases.
The new video shows a giant tower of stacked wooden blocks, with pieces removed one by one until the tower tumbles, just like the classic Jenga game.
Limit your risk of #COVID19 and stay safe, Ohio. #InThisTogetherOhio https://t.co/3MSfMl86kU— Ohio Dept of Health (@OHdeptofhealth) January 11, 2021