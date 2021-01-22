Coronavirus: DeWine extends curfew through Jan. 30

“We’re not there yet and as governor I have to try to keep this virus down as we get vaccines out as quickly as we can,” DeWine said.

The curfew does not apply to those going to and from work, those who have an emergency, or those who need medical care. The curfew also is not intended to stop anyone from getting groceries or going to the pharmacy.

Picking up carry-out or a drive-thru meal and ordering for delivery is allowed, but serving food and drinks inside a restaurant or bar cannot extend past 10 p.m.

The curfew first went into effect Nov. 19 and was scheduled to last 21 days to help reduce the spread of coronavirus. It has now been extended three times.