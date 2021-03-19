X

Coronavirus: DeWine to discuss Ohio’s road to recovery today

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gives a press conference from his home early Wednesday morning, Nov 18,. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gives a press conference from his home early Wednesday morning, Nov 18,. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Credit:

Credit:

Local News | 59 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Gov. Mike DeWine will review the impact of coronavirus on Ohio and the state’s road to recovery today during a press conference.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m. and will also discuss what’s next for Ohio.

ExploreOhio opens COVID vaccine eligibility to those ages 40+

The press conference will be available on The Ohio Channel. We will update this story throughout the governor’s comments.

Starting today, people ages 40 and older and those with cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease or obesity are eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

Ohio’s next vaccine group, Phase 2D, includes people ages 16 and older is scheduled to begin March 29.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.