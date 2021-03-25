Coronavirus: Ohio scheduled to receive 571,000 vaccine doses next week

Ohio is scheduled to receive its largest vaccine shipment so far next with, with 571,460 set to arrive next week, Gov. Mike DeWine said.
The state will receive a combination of Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Currently, Pfizer is the only vaccine authorized in the U.S. for ages 16 and older.
Starting Monday, eligibility will open to Ohioans ages 16 and older.
More than a dozen regional mass vaccination sites are expected to open on Wednesday, DeWine said. The opening date depends on when the clinics receive their vaccine shipments. A regional mass vaccination site at the Dayton Convention Center is scheduled to receive 5,000 vaccines next week.
The regional sites included 11 stationary locations and four mobile vaccine clinics.