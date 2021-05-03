Coronavirus: DeWine to give update on Ohio’s pandemic response

Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will provide an update on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s efforts to boost vaccination rates while slowing the virus’ spread.
They are scheduled to speak at 2 p.m.
After an increase in cases and hospitalizations in April, Ohio is showing signs of reversing the trend.
Less than 1,000 daily cases were reported on Sunday for the first time in a week, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
The state’s 21-day average also dropped to 1,693 cases a day, after lingering around 1,700 to 1,800 cases in recent weeks.
The number of COVID patients hospitalized in Ohio has also decreased for the last four days. As of Sunday, the state reported 1,095 hospitalized COVID patients, the lowest number recorded in the last two weeks.