Coronavirus: Ohio adding more vaccine providers as state receives more doses

While not every school district will not meet DeWine’s March 1 deadline to return to in-person learning, he said he’s happy with the progress the state has made over the last few months.

As of Wednesday, only 10 public school districts in the state were completely remote, the governor said.

Vaccinations are continuing through the weekend for K-12 school staff after some clinics were delayed due to weather. Some districts have already received their second dose, which the remaining schools to finish their vaccinations in the coming weeks.

Sporting and entertainment events will be allowed to reopen at 25% indoor capacity or 30% outdoor capacity, DeWine announced.

Workers and customers will be required to wear face masks. Spectators will be seated in pods of six people or less with at least 6 feet of space between each pod.

More information will be coming soon about guidelines for proms, wedding receptions, banquet centers, fairs, festivals and parades.

Ohio reported 2,409 daily cases of coronavirus Thursday, bringing its total to 962,404, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Over the last 21 days, the state has recorded an average of 2,455 cases a day. Ohio hasn’t exceeded 3,000 daily cases since Feb. 12.

As of Thursday, 1,530,823 people have received one dose of the COVID vaccine and 772,126 have completed the vaccine in Ohio.

The state reported 80 deaths related to the virus for a total of 17,125.

Hospitalizations increased by 163 and ICU admissions by 21, according to ODH. Ohio has recorded 49,951 hospitalizations and 7,104 ICU admissions during the pandemic.