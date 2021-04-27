Vaccinated Ohioans no longer need to quarantine if exposed to COVID, DeWine says

The change in the state’s quarantine policy came as Ohioans continue to get vaccinated. More than 4.6 million Ohioans have had at least one dose of the vaccine and nearly 3.6 million have finished the vaccine.

While Ohio is seeing interest in vaccines wane, DeWine said the state is in “good shape.”

“Some of this was inevitable as we now have 40% of the population who has been vaccinated,” he said.

Ohio has nearly 2,000 vaccine providers and many now offer walk-in clinics, including the state’s mass vaccination site at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center.

Ohio reported its second-highest number of daily COVID hospitalizations in the last three weeks on Tuesday with 179. It’s highest number of hospitalizations in recent weeks is 181 on April15.

During that same time period, the state is averaging 116 hospitalizations a day, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

DeWine noted that hospitalizations tend to be a lagging indicator, and will hopefully begin to starting decreasing in the coming days.

Since the pandemic began, Ohio has reported 55,992 total hospitalizations.

As of Tuesday, 1,237 people were in the state’s hospitals, a decrease from 1,300 reported on April 14.

Sixteen ICU admissions were recorded in the last day in Ohio for a total of 7,749.

After plateauing, cases appear to be decreasing in the state again, DeWine said. Ohio reported 1,560 daily cases, nearly 300 cases under the state’s 21-day average of 1,832.

Throughout the pandemic, Ohio has recorded 1,067,262 total cases, according to ODH.

On Monday, the state health department began publishing COVID test positivity rates on a county level.

Most counties in the Miami Valley were on the state’s lower half, but Mercer County ranked fifth overall with 9.7%.

Clark and Greene counties were tied at 6.2% and Montgomery County was at 5.2%. All three were in the upper half.

Champaign, Warren, Miami, Darke and Preble counties were all in the lower half of the state’s rankings at 4.3%, 4.2%, 4.1%, 3.9% and 3.2% respectively.

Lawrence County had the highest positivity rate in Ohio at 10.4%.