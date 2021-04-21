Coronavirus: DeWine to give update on pandemic, virus’ status in Ohio

“We have to stay on defense, which means we have to wear the masks,” he said. “Ohioans have done a phenomenal job for a number of months, we just have to do this a little longer. Where we can take this on offense is through the vaccine. We just have to keep going.”

While all of Ohio is seeing an increase in cases and hospitalizations, northern Ohio and the region near the Michigan border have the highest occurrence rate. Michigan is has one of the highest case rates in the U.S.