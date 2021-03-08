X

Coronavirus: DeWine to give update on state’s response to pandemic

Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine received their second doses of the coronavirus vaccine at Kettering Health Network’s Jamestown office on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Photo courtesy Gov. Mike DeWine's office.
By Kristen Spicker

Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled to update Ohioans on the status of coronavirus in the state at 2 p.m.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will join the press conference.

Last week, DeWine announced that all public health orders will be lifted if the state can get under 50 cases per 100,000 people for two weeks in Ohio.

As of Tuesday, Ohio averaged 179.6 cases per 100,000, according to the state health department.

From sunrise to sunset tomorrow, all U.S. and Ohio flags should be lowered to half-staff at all public buildings and grounds in the state in recognition of the one-year anniversary of Ohio’s first reported case of coronavirus.

