Coronavirus: Guidance on proms, graduations, festivals to come tomorrow

The orders, which should be released by tomorrow, stress wearing face masks while in public or with those outside of your household and social distancing.

“The goal here is to get back to basics, to make sure that we can have a smooth path to return to our lives,” said McCloud.

She reminded Ohioans that while in public, groups should not be larger than 10 people and should stay at least 6 feet away from other groups.

Event organizers should provide one-way traffic flow to prevent crowds and congregating, she said. Indoor events will have a limit of 25% capacity.

The orders show that “simple steps can save lives and help put this pandemic behind us,” said ODH Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff.

The orders will be available today. Additional guidelines addressing proms, graduations, festivals and other events should be available tomorrow.

“I want to emphasize what we know today, and what we know today is that masks are powerful,” DeWine said.

This week the state plans to begin offering the COVID vaccine on college campuses in an effort to boost vaccine rates and encourage students to get the shot.

With the school year ending in early May for many colleges and universities, Ohio hopes to vaccinate as many students as possible before they leave campus for the summer.

Most on-campus vaccination clinics will have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is one dose.

Last week, Central State University in Wilberforce announced the vaccine would be available in two clinics on-campus Thursday and Friday.

In addition to reaching out to college students, DeWine said his office has contact local health departments about reaching out to high school students about getting vaccinated.

This is entirely up to the individuals and in the case of the 16- and 17-year-olds they’d have to bring in a signed permission slip to get vaccinated, DeWine said.

As of Monday, 3,721,565 people in Ohio have received one dose of the COVID vaccine and 2,188,726 people have finished the vaccination, according to ODH.