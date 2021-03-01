Coronavirus: Ohio reports less than 2,000 daily cases for 4th straight day

Last week, the governor said the state is expected to receive 90,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines once approved for emergency use. The FDA cleared the vaccine for use on Saturday, making it the third COVID-19 vaccine available in the U.S, according to the Associated Press.

Vaccine shipments began Sunday night. Including the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Ohio could receive as many as 400,000 coronavirus vaccines this week. Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is one dose, not two.

It’s not clear if the vaccine’s approval could speed up the announcement of Ohio’s next vaccination group. DeWine previously said age would be a factor in the next phase and would include residents 60 and older. The next group eventually would include people ages 55 and 50 and older, but it wasn’t clear how long the state would wait before expanding eligibility between age groups.

DeWine said his administration was also working with health experts to determine if there were other small groups that could be included in the next phase.

Today, March 1, was the governor’s deadline for K-12 school districts that signed up for vaccinations to return back to in-person learning. School staff was included in Phase 1B of vaccination as part of DeWine’s effort to bring students back to schools for in-person learning.

DeWine noted on Thursday that while not all schools were scheduled to make the deadline, he was pleased with the progress Ohio has made in recent months. As of last week, only 10 public school districts in Ohio were still completely remote, 416 were completely in-person and 183 were partial or completely hybrid.