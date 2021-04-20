X

Coronavirus: Fewer than 2,000 daily cases reported for 4th straight day in Ohio

Governor Mike DeWine and his wife, Fran, visit with a man waiting to get his COVID vaccine during the visit to the vaccine clinic at New Carlisle Senior Living. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Governor Mike DeWine and his wife, Fran, visit with a man waiting to get his COVID vaccine during the visit to the vaccine clinic at New Carlisle Senior Living. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Local News | 14 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

For the fourth day in a row, Ohio reported fewer than 2,000 daily cases of coronavirus, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The state recorded 1,799 cases Tuesday, a slight increase from the 1,632 cases reported on Monday.

Explore‘We have to stay on defense,’ DeWine says as virus cases, hospitalizations rise
ajc.com

On average, Ohio is adding just under 2,000 cases a day, with a 21-day daily case average of 1,954.

Since the pandemic started Ohio has reported 1,056,606 total cases, according to ODH.

The number of COVID patients hospitalized the state dropped below 1,300 Tuesday, making it the third day in the last four days that hospitalizations remained under the benchmark. The 1,323 hospitalized COIVD patients reported on Monday was the highest number the state recorded in the last two weeks.

Over the last 14 days, the state has had more than 1,300 COVID patients in Ohio hospitals four times.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.