Coronavirus: Just over 1,700 new cases reported Saturday

The Ohio Department of Health reported 1,707 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing total cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,074,019 cases. Today’s new cases sit just under the state’s 21 day case average of 1,734 cases per day.
Currently, 1,124 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ohio, with 222 hospitalizations reported in southwest Ohio. In the past 24 hours, 89 people have been hospitalized, bringing total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic to 56,489 people, the ODH reported.
Yesterday, the state passed 4,600,000 vaccinations, bringing the state population with at least one dose to 40 percent, the ODH reported. In the past 24 hours, 21,878 people started their vaccine dose in Ohio, brining those with at least one vaccine dose to 4,704,420 people. The ODH reported that 47,619 people completed their vaccine dose in the past 24 hours, bringing those with a completed vaccine dose in Ohio to 3,833,136 people.
A key metric tied to when Ohio will lift its public health mandate moved closer to the state’s goal on Thursday.
Ohio reported 155.6 cases per 100,000 people, according to ODH.
If the state reports less than 50 cases per 100,000 people for two weeks in a row, all public health orders, including the mask mandate, will be lifted in Ohio.
Last week, Ohio reported 185.8 cases per 100,000. Two weeks ago, the metric was at 200 cases per 100,000.
Gov. Mike DeWine said earlier this week that he still believes 50 cases per 100,000 people is still achievable number.