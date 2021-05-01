Coronavirus: Just over 1,700 new cases reported Saturday

Currently, 1,124 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ohio, with 222 hospitalizations reported in southwest Ohio. In the past 24 hours, 89 people have been hospitalized, bringing total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic to 56,489 people, the ODH reported.

Yesterday, the state passed 4,600,000 vaccinations, bringing the state population with at least one dose to 40 percent, the ODH reported. In the past 24 hours, 21,878 people started their vaccine dose in Ohio, brining those with at least one vaccine dose to 4,704,420 people. The ODH reported that 47,619 people completed their vaccine dose in the past 24 hours, bringing those with a completed vaccine dose in Ohio to 3,833,136 people.