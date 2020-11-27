Coronavirus: Kettering City Schools move to remote learning

He said that Monday will look similar to the district’s first-quarter remote learning.

“As I have said numerous times over the past several months, we want our students in our buildings, learning in their classrooms. However, as we are in the midst of a public emergency in Montgomery County, I feel that it is in the best interest of the health and safety of our students, staff and families to move to remote learning,” Inskeep said.

The district will continue to monitor the county’s alert level through December.

“If we can all do our part to mask up, wash up and socially distance, we may be able to return to in-person learning after our winter break,” Inskeep wrote.