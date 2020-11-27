X

Coronavirus: Kettering City Schools move to remote learning

Kettering City Schools will be fully remote from Monday through Dec. 18 following the elevation of Montgomery County to the highest purple level 4 on the Ohio Public Advisory System for "severe exposure and spread" of the coronavirus. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Local News | Nov 27, 2020
By Jen Balduf

Kettering City Schools will be fully remote beginning Monday following Montgomery County’s elevation to the highest level on the state’s advisory system for “severe exposure and spread” of the coronavirus.

Superintendent Scott Inskeep sent a letter Friday to families and staff that alerted them to the change.

Montgomery County, which has reported 21,355 cases since the pandemic began, on Wednesday was moved to alert level 4, or purple, on the color-coded Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

“While it is difficult to predict what Montgomery County’s alert level will be over the coming weeks, we do want to provide some semblance of consistency with our families and staff, so we are going to continue with full-remote learning through Dec. 18,” Inskeep wrote.

Inskeep on Nov. 20 warned staff and families that the district would switch to distance learning should the county reach the level 4 alert status.

He said that Monday will look similar to the district’s first-quarter remote learning.

“As I have said numerous times over the past several months, we want our students in our buildings, learning in their classrooms. However, as we are in the midst of a public emergency in Montgomery County, I feel that it is in the best interest of the health and safety of our students, staff and families to move to remote learning,” Inskeep said.

The district will continue to monitor the county’s alert level through December.

“If we can all do our part to mask up, wash up and socially distance, we may be able to return to in-person learning after our winter break,” Inskeep wrote.

