Coronavirus: Lowest case number in 21 days reported Sunday

Currently, 1,058 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, about one in 18 patients, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. There has been a seven percent decrease in coronavirus patients in the past week, the Ohio Hospital Association said. In the past 24 hours, 28 people have been hospitalized with the coronavirus, bringing total hospitalizations to 57,315 people since the beginning of the pandemic.

Just under 8,000 people started their vaccine dose in the past 24 hours, bringing Ohioans with one dose of the vaccine to 4,834,135 people, or 41.36% of the Ohio population.