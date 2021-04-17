Coronavirus: Nearly 2,000 new cases reported Saturday

The Ohio Department of Health has reported a total of 1,987 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing total cases in Ohio to 1,052,099. The current 21-day case average is 1,976 cases per day, the ODH reported.
Currently, 1,280 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ohio, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. In southwest Ohio, 261 people are hospitalized. In the past 24 hours, 83 people have been hospitalized, the ODH reported.
Just over 37% of Ohio’s population has started the vaccine as of Saturday, the ODH reported. In the past 24 hours, 43,970 people started their vaccine, bringing total of those with a started dose to 4,345,834, the ODH reported. Nearly 26 percent of Ohio’s population has completed the vaccine. In the past 24 hours, 68,702 people have completed their vaccine, bringing those with a completed dose to 3,012,619, the ODH reported.
Some vaccine appointments are going unfilled in the Dayton area and public health officials are trying to reach populations who might be hesitant about getting a COVID-19 vaccine to persuade them to get the shot.
Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County had about 700 open slots for today as of Friday afternoon, said spokesman Dan Suffoletto.
“Thursday we did have some openings so this week we’ve begun to see some more open appointments,” Suffoletto said.
Premier Health also said they had seen a slowdown in the number of people signing up for COVID-19 vaccines. They are working with community partners to promote vaccines.