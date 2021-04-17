Coronavirus: Nearly 2,000 new cases reported Saturday

Currently, 1,280 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ohio, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. In southwest Ohio, 261 people are hospitalized. In the past 24 hours, 83 people have been hospitalized, the ODH reported.

Just over 37% of Ohio’s population has started the vaccine as of Saturday, the ODH reported. In the past 24 hours, 43,970 people started their vaccine, bringing total of those with a started dose to 4,345,834, the ODH reported. Nearly 26 percent of Ohio’s population has completed the vaccine. In the past 24 hours, 68,702 people have completed their vaccine, bringing those with a completed dose to 3,012,619, the ODH reported.