Coronavirus: ODH changing travel guidance, will no longer issue state-by-state list

Previously, if an Ohioan traveled to a state with a high positivity rate, the ODH recommended self-quarantining for 14 days following the trip. ODH is revising travel guidance to encourage Ohioans to review Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines when considering travel.

The ODH recommends travelers to continue practicing health measures such as wearing a mask, washing hands and practicing physical distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The CDC also recommends avoiding travel whenever possible, as staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.