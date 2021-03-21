Coronavirus: Ohio reports fewer than 1,000 cases Sunday

The Ohio Department of Health reported 931 cases of coronavirus Sunday, bringing the state to 999,750 cases of coronavirus since March.
The current case average is 1,539, the ODH reported. In Ohio, 18,347 people have died from the coronavirus, the ODH said.
Over 2.7 million Ohioans have had at least one dose of the vaccine and 55,697 people have had a first dose in the past 24 hours, the ODH said.
Currently, 831 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus, the Ohio Hospital Association said, a nine percent drop in patients in the past week. In southwest Ohio, 225 people are hospitalized. In the past 24 hours, 30 people have been hospitalized, the ODH reported.
The day when Ohio can lift all public health orders is in sight, but Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday said concerns about coronavirus variants are looming.
If Ohio reports fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 people for two straight weeks, all public health pandemic orders, including a mask mandate, will be lifted.
During a forum with the City Club of Cleveland, DeWine said he doesn’t have an estimate on when that day will be, but that it’s close.