X

Coronavirus: Ohio reports highest number of daily cases in 3 weeks

Kristin Harbeson, left, and Scott Schmits prepare vaccines for distribution. The Butler County General Health District held a drive through COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Butler County Fairgrounds in Hamilton. Nearly 75 workers and volunteers administered 1500 vaccines during the event. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
Kristin Harbeson, left, and Scott Schmits prepare vaccines for distribution. The Butler County General Health District held a drive through COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Butler County Fairgrounds in Hamilton. Nearly 75 workers and volunteers administered 1500 vaccines during the event. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Local News | 41 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Ohio reported 2,742 daily cases of coronavirus on Friday, its highest number of daily cases in the last 21 days, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Over the last three weeks, Ohio has recorded an average of 1,556 cases a day. The state hasn’t reported more than 2,000 daily cases since March 18.

ExploreKey coronavirus rate tied to dropping of health orders is no longer falling
ajc.com

On Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine said Ohio’s cases appeared to have plateaued.

“Cases were dropping and have leveled out,” he said.

As a result, the state’s number of cases per 100,000 people is also staying even. If Ohio reports less than 50 cases per 100,000 for two weeks in a row all the state’s public health orders, including the mask mandate, will be lifted. As of Thursday, Ohio was reporting 146.9 cases per 100,000, up slightly from last week.

Hospitalizations and ICU admissions were also up a little from the state’s 21-day average Friday. Ohio reported 111 daily hospitalizations and 14 daily ICU admissions, compared to its averages of 89 hospitalizations a day and nine ICU admissions a day.

ExploreOhio auditor finds COVID-19 data generally accurate after earlier deaths reporting problem

The state reported 144 deaths on Friday. Ohio updates death data twice a week. Other states do not send Ohio death certificate data on a regular basis which can cause death data to fluctuate.

Starting Monday, Ohioans ages 16 and older will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine, with many providers already opening registration for clinics scheduled for next week.

More than a dozen regional mass vaccination sites are scheduled to launch Wednesday. The Dayton Convention Center is among the locations listed as regional vaccine clinics and is set to received 5,000 doses next week, DeWine said.

ExploreDayton regional COVID mass vaccination site to get 5,000 doses a week

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery has been using the convention center as a vaccine clinic for the past few months and will continue to manage the site.

Mass vaccination sites are open to all Ohioans. People can register for a vaccine appointment at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.

As of Friday, 3,117,500 people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine and 1,763,847 people have finished the vaccination.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.