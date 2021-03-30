Coronavirus: Ohio reports second-highest daily case number in 3 weeks

Ohio recorded 2,458 daily cases of coronavirus Tuesday, the second highest number of daily cases for the state in the last three weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
This is the second time Ohio has reported more than 2,000 daily cases in a week. The state has only surpassed 2,000 cases one other time in the last three weeks, with 2,104 daily cases reported on March 18.
Over the last three weeks Ohio has averaged 1,617 cases a day. Since the pandemic began, the state has reported 1,015,577 total cases.
Daily hospitalizations were also above the state’s 21-day average. Ohio reported 151 hospitalizations Tuesday compared to its average of 89 a day. It was also the state’s second highest number of daily hospitalizations in the last three weeks.
Ohio has recorded 52,968 total hospitalizations during the pandemic.
The number of hospitalized COVID patients increased for the fourth straight day Tuesday with 975 patients in hospitals across the state. This is the seventh-straight day the patient count has increased.
Seven ICU admissions were reported Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 7,416.
Ohio also reported 83 deaths. There have been 18,611 total deaths in Ohio during the pandemic and 18,609 total Ohioans have died.
As of Tuesday, 3,322,481 people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 1,907,577 have finished their vaccination.