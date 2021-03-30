Coronavirus: Ohio reports second-highest daily case number in 3 weeks

Ohio has recorded 52,968 total hospitalizations during the pandemic.

The number of hospitalized COVID patients increased for the fourth straight day Tuesday with 975 patients in hospitals across the state. This is the seventh-straight day the patient count has increased.

Seven ICU admissions were reported Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 7,416.

Ohio also reported 83 deaths. There have been 18,611 total deaths in Ohio during the pandemic and 18,609 total Ohioans have died.

As of Tuesday, 3,322,481 people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 1,907,577 have finished their vaccination.