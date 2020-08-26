Coronavirus: Ohio travel advisory lifts Florida and Nevada, adds Texas

Florida and Nevada fall off the list of states Ohioans should avoid, but Texas is back on the list.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced an updated travel advisory Wednesday afternoon for states reporting positive coronavirus testing rates of 15 percent or higher.
The updated list includes four states: Idaho, Mississippi, Texas and South Carolina.
⬇ UPDATED Travel Advisory ⬇— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 26, 2020
Based on current positivity rates, Ohioans are now encouraged to avoid travel to:
🔸Idaho
🔸Texas
🔸Mississippi
🔸South Carolina
Details: https://t.co/okBJHIYR5Z#InThisTogetherOhio #MasksOnOhio pic.twitter.com/6aG1tG1j1y
Last week’s travel advisory list also included four states: Florida, Idaho, Mississippi and Nevada.
Those who enter Ohio after travel to those states are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.
The positivity rate is an indicator of how much COVID-19 there is in a community, the Ohio Department of Health said.