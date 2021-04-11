Coronavirus: Over 1,800 new cases reported Sunday

Over 1,800 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday, bringing the state to a total of 1,039,455 cases since the beginning of the pandemic over a year ago. The state’s current 21 day case average sits at 1,891 cases, the Ohio Department of Health reported.
The state reported a total of 1,855 cases Sunday. In the past 24 hours, 47,535 people have started their coronavirus vaccination, bringing the total of those with at least one dose to 4,104,194 people, or 35.11% of Ohio’s population. The ODH reported that 61,640 people have completed their vaccine dose in the past 24 hours, bringing those who have completed their dose to 2,615,916 people, or 22.38% of the population.
Currently, 1,162 people, or one in 16 patients are COVID-19 positive, the Ohio Hospital Association. Just under 300 people are in an intensive care unit in Ohio. In southwest Ohio, 152 people are hospitalized. In the past 24 hours, 31 people were hospitalized, the ODH reported. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 54,078 people have been hospitalized, the ODH reported.
Companies can require employees to get a COVID-19 vaccination, but many are instead seeking voluntary cooperation — some even offering cash incentives and time off.
Others, like Continuing Healthcare Solutions, will require all employees and new hires to be vaccinated. The Middleburg Heights company operates 31 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in Ohio, including Pine Ridge Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Warren County.
“From a moral and ethical standpoint, we firmly believe we are doing the right thing. This really is the fastest way to protect our residents and that’s the primary objective,” said Mark Morley, vice president of operations. “And it is also the fastest way to protect our staff.”