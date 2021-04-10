Coronavirus: Over 4 million Ohioans have at least one vaccine dose

Just over 2,000 people were hospitalized in the past 24 hours, bringing total coronavirus cases in the state t 1,037,600 cases, the ODH reported. The current 21-day case average is 1,847 cases.

Over 1,000 people remain hospitalized with COVID-19, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. Currently, 1,161 people are hospitalized in Ohio, with 262 people in southwest Ohio hospitalized. Just under 300 people are in an intensive care unit, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. In the past 24 hours, 87 people were hospitalized and 11 people were admitted to an ICU, the ODH reported.