Coronavirus: Pandemic cancels Sugar Maple Festival in Bellbrook for 2nd year

Festival season in Dayton officially began with Bellbrook’s 41st Sugar Maple Festival April 26-28, 2019. The weekend was filled with sugary sweet treats, deep-fried dishes, crafts, live music and more. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTED
Local News | 1 hour ago
By Jen Balduf

The 42nd annual Sugar Maple Festival was canceled for the second year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Based on current and ongoing state restrictions to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the festival was not able to obtain permits even with safety modifications, organizers said in a release.

“We are saddened to share this news, but we will be back next spring, bigger and better! Save the date - April 22-24, 2022.”

After several weeks of working with the Greene County Health Department and in conjunction with the Ohio Department of...

Posted by Bellbrook Sugar Maple Festival on Friday, February 12, 2021

