Coronavirus: State reports fewer than 300 cases Sunday

The Ohio Hospital Association reported 539 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, approximately one in 35 patients. In the past week, coronavirus hospitalizations have dropped by 24 percent. In the past 24 hours, 12 people have been hospitalized, the ODH reported.

In the past 24 hours, the ODH reported that just over 10,000 people began their vaccine dose in Ohio, bringing those with at least one dose to 5,380,145 people, or just over 46% of the state population. In addition, 20,810 people have completed their dose in the past 24 hours, bringing the fully vaccinated population to 4,763,734 people or 40.75% of the population, the ODH reported.