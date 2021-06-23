Coronavirus: State reports fewer than 400 cases per day for just over two weeks

In the past 24 hours, the state reported 323 new coronavirus cases, just one case short of the current case average of 324 cases per day. In the past two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health has not reported more than 400 new cases in a day.
In the past 24 hours, 48 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, bringing total hospitalizations to 60,352, the ODH reported. Currently, 310 people are hospitalized, a 10% drop in patients in the past week, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. About one in 65 patients are COVID-19 positive.
The final round of Vax-a-Million winners will be announced tonight as Ohio wraps up the campaign aimed at increasing awareness and encouraging residents to get vaccinated against coronavirus. The final winners were chosen on Monday and will be announced at 7:29 p.m.
Over the last month the state has awarded four $1 million prizes and four full college scholarships to Ohioans 12 and older who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
This week, 3,469,542 Ohioans 18 and older entered the drawing for the $1 million prize and 154,889 people ages 12 to 17 entered the drawing for the college scholarship, according to the Ohio Department of Health. It was an increase of 41,028 adult entries and 4,702 scholarship entries from last week.
In the past 24 hours, 8,746 people began the coronavirus vaccine process, bringing the partially vaccinated to 5,528,158 people, or 47.29% of the population. The ODH reported that 12,798 people completed their vaccine in the past 24 hours, bringing the fully vaccinated population to 5,081,019 people, or 43.47% of the population.