Coronavirus: State reports just under 1,700 cases Saturday

After the state reported nearly 3,000 new cases of coronavirus yesterday, there has been a slight drop in new cases. In the past 24 hours, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 1,690 new cases of coronavirus, just slightly more than the current 21-day average of 1,565 cases per day.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has reported a total of 1,010,603 cases of COVID-19.
Hospitalizations have increased by 8 percent in the past week, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. Right now, 913 people in Ohio are hospitalized with the coronavirus. In southwest Ohio, 240 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus. In the past 24 hours, 37 people have been hospitalized, bringing hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic to 52,687 the ODH reported.
On Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine said Ohio’s cases appeared to have plateaued.
“Cases were dropping and have leveled out,” he said.
As a result, the state’s number of cases per 100,000 people is also staying even. If Ohio reports less than 50 cases per 100,000 for two weeks in a row all the state’s public health orders, including the mask mandate, will be lifted. As of Thursday, Ohio was reporting 146.9 cases per 100,000, up slightly from last week.
Starting Monday, Ohioans ages 16 and older will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine, with many providers already opening registration for clinics scheduled for next week.
More than a dozen regional mass vaccination sites are scheduled to launch Wednesday. The Dayton Convention Center is among the locations listed as regional vaccine clinics and is set to received 5,000 doses next week, DeWine said.