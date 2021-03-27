Coronavirus: State reports just under 1,700 cases Saturday

As a result, the state’s number of cases per 100,000 people is also staying even. If Ohio reports less than 50 cases per 100,000 for two weeks in a row all the state’s public health orders, including the mask mandate, will be lifted. As of Thursday, Ohio was reporting 146.9 cases per 100,000, up slightly from last week.

Starting Monday, Ohioans ages 16 and older will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine, with many providers already opening registration for clinics scheduled for next week.

More than a dozen regional mass vaccination sites are scheduled to launch Wednesday. The Dayton Convention Center is among the locations listed as regional vaccine clinics and is set to received 5,000 doses next week, DeWine said.