Coronavirus: State reports under 300 cases Sunday

The Ohio Department of Health reported 251 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest number of new cases reported in the past 21 days and the ninth day in a row the state has reported fewer than 500 new cases.
The state’s current 21 day case average sits at 464 cases per day. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the ODH has reported 1,107,047 cases.
Currently, 473 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, or about one in 40 patients. In the past seven days, coronavirus hospitalizations have decreased by nine percent, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. In the past 24 hours, the ODH has reported 11 new hospitalizations and two new admissions to an intensive care unit.
In the past 24 hours, 5,616 people have started their coronavirus vaccine, bringing the partially vaccinated population to 5,451,581 people, or 46.64% of the population. The ODH reported that 17,286 people completed their vaccine in the past 24 hours, bringing the fully vaccinated population to 4,912,528 people, or just over 42% of the population.
Tonight at 11:59 p.m. is the deadline to register for the fourth Vax-A-Million drawing. Those over 18 are entered into a drawing for $1 million dollars. Those between the ages of 12 to 17 will be entered into a drawing for a college scholarship.
With more than 5.4 million Ohioans who have started the vaccination process, not all who are eligible have entered. Ohio Vax-a-Million is an opt-in program, meaning you are not automatically entered. It takes less than two minutes to enter online at ohiovaxamillion.com. Those without Internet access can also enter by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).