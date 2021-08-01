Coronavirus: State reports under 900 cases after several days of more than 1,000 cases

After five days in a row reporting over 1,000 new coronavirus cases per day, the Ohio Department of Health reported just under 860 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
The state reported a total of 857 new coronavirus cases, bringing the current case average to 756 cases per day, the ODH reported. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,130,134 cases.
In the past 24 hours, 17 people were hospitalized, bringing total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic to 61,939, the ODH reported. The current average for hospitalizations per day is 48, the ODH reported. Currently, 644 people are hospitalized, a 28% increase in hospitalizations in the past week. In the past 21 days, hospitalizations have increased by 141%, the Ohio Hospital Association reported.
Nearly 8,000 people started the vaccine process in the past 24 hours, bringing the partially vaccinated Ohio population to 5,773,576 people, or 49.39% of the population, the ODH reported. Just over 4,600 people completed the vaccine process in the past day, bringing the fully vaccinated population to 5,393,091 people, or 46.14% percent of the population.