Coronavirus: States on Ohio travel advisory drops to 5

The number of states on the latest coronavirus travel advisory is in the single digits for the second week as COVID-19 cases continue to fall across the United States.
The Ohio Department of Health updated its travel advisory list Wednesday night for states with coronavirus positivity rates of 15% and higher. The positivity rate represents the percentage of people who test positive for COVID-19 compared to the number tested during the past seven days.
The newest list has two fewer than last week and includes Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Mississippi and South Dakota. Iowa has the highest positivity rate at 26%. Ohio’s positivity rate is 9%, down from 10% last week.
Alabama, Kentucky, New Jersey and Pennsylvania have experienced reporting irregularities so the ODH was not able to calculate and accurate positivity rate. Pennsylvania had the highest positivity rate at 33.1% on last week’s travel advisory.
Anyone traveling to Ohio from a state on the travel advisory should self-quarantine for 14 days.
While quarantining, monitor yourself for a fever or other signs of coronavirus, such as a cough, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.