Coronavirus: States on Ohio travel advisory drops to 5

The Ohio Department of Health updated its travel advisory list Wednesday night for states with coronavirus positivity rates of 15% and higher. The positivity rate represents the percentage of people who test positive for COVID-19 compared to the number tested during the past seven days.

The newest list has two fewer than last week and includes Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Mississippi and South Dakota. Iowa has the highest positivity rate at 26%. Ohio’s positivity rate is 9%, down from 10% last week.