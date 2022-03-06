Hamburger icon
dayton logo
X

Coronavirus Sunday update: Number of cases continue decreasing

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Local News
By Holly Souther
2 hours ago

Coronavirus cases continue to mostly decrease throughout Ohio.

There were 360 new coronavirus cases reported on Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s dashboard. The 21-day average of daily coronavirus cases fell to about 1,293 statewide. The state reported 862 new coronavirus cases on Saturday

On Sunday, there were 17 new hospitalizations in Ohio reported. The 21-day average for reported hospitalizations is 108.

ODH reported 1 new cases Sunday in ICU admissions for COVID-19 patients.

The 21-day average for ICU admissions is 12.

caption arrowCaption
Ohio's coronavirus numbers for Sunday. Ohio Department of Health.

Ohio's coronavirus numbers for Sunday. Ohio Department of Health.

caption arrowCaption
Ohio's coronavirus numbers for Sunday. Ohio Department of Health.

There are 821 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ohio as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Hospital Association dashboard. There are 154 patients in intensive care units with the coronavirus which means one in 19 patients are hospitalized in the ICU with COVID-19.

Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties are found in west central Ohio. There are 64 patients hospitalized who are positive with coronavirus with nine in intensive care units in these regions.

Southwestern Ohio consists of: Butler, Warren, Clinton Hamilton, Clermont, Brown and Adam where 210 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus, including 38 of them in the ICU, according to the OHA dashboard.

In Other News
1
What makes a law an emergency - and why does it matter?
2
Coronavirus update: Cases drop under 900
3
Public Health to host COVID vaccine clinics at Dayton Metro Library...
4
Kroger breaks ground on $23 million local store
5
Dayton dog park gets ready for big move

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top