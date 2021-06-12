Coronavirus: Under 500 cases reported for 8 days in a row

Health officials in the Miami Valley cite vaccines as part of the reason cases are going down.

“We had nine new cases in the past week. It has been a really long time since we’ve had less than 10. We’re on the right path and we continue to do very well as far as not having a large spread of COVID within our community,” said Clark County Health Commissioner Charles Patterson.“ We know that the fact that we have so few cases, so few people hospitalized, it (the vaccine) is having a positive effect on our death rate. We’re lucky we did not have any folks in the past week that passed away, so let’s hope we keep it that way for the rest of the summer.”