Coronavirus: Under 500 cases reported for 8 days in a row

The state has reported fewer than 500 new coronavirus cases a day for eight days in a row. In the past 24 hours, the Ohio Department of Health reported 385 new cases, bringing the case average to 485 cases per day and total cases to 1,106,796 cases.
Currently, 434 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, about one in 45 people currently hospitalized. In the past week, there has been a 21% drop in COVID-19 patients, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. The ODH reported that 29 people have been hospitalized in the past 24 hours.
In the past 24 hours, 12,539 people have gotten their first vaccine dose, bringing the total partially vaccinated population to 5,446,889 people, or 46.60% of the state’s population. The ODH reported that 24,806 people have completed their vaccine dose in the past 24 hours, bringing the fully vaccinated population to 4,894,519 people, or 41.87% of the state population.
Health officials in the Miami Valley cite vaccines as part of the reason cases are going down.
“We had nine new cases in the past week. It has been a really long time since we’ve had less than 10. We’re on the right path and we continue to do very well as far as not having a large spread of COVID within our community,” said Clark County Health Commissioner Charles Patterson.“ We know that the fact that we have so few cases, so few people hospitalized, it (the vaccine) is having a positive effect on our death rate. We’re lucky we did not have any folks in the past week that passed away, so let’s hope we keep it that way for the rest of the summer.”
Patterson encourages everyone to remember to get their second dose if they receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccination.
“If you have two doses of Pfizer or Moderna, it (the coronavirus) is responding very well to those vaccines and has not been breaking through and causing severe illness... The second vaccine is very important,” Patterson said.