Coronavirus vaccine clinics at Sinclair’s Centerville campus open this week

A total of 1,750 appointments are available over the two days, a release from Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County said. On Wednesday, the clinic will last from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and 1,000 appointments are available. On Saturday, the clinic will last from 9 a.m. until noon, the release said. The Centerville campus of Sinclair College is located at 5800 Clyo Road.

This is the first set of clinics since Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County decided to move from the Dayton Convention Center because of work there.