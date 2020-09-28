Coronavirus: WGI cancels 2021 world championships in Dayton

WGI Sport of the Arts announced Monday the cancellation of all in-person events for the 2021 season, which includes the April color guard, percussion and wind ensemble championships.

“Despite this disappointment, our role as a global leader in the marching arts has never been more critical. We had hoped to use this upcoming season as a beacon of healing after the abrupt and challenging end to the 2020 season," Ron Nankervis, WGI director stated in a release. "Still, after numerous discussions with local and state health officials, our top priority remains to ensure the health and well-being of all our participants and patrons.”