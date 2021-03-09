2 million people have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine in Ohio

For the sixth day in a row, Ohio reported fewer than 2,000 daily cases of coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 981,618, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

On Tuesday the state recorded 1,893 daily cases, just over the 21-day average or 1,825.

The day also marks the one-year anniversary of Ohio’s first reported cases of COVID-19. Gov. Mike DeWine issued a proclamation Tuesday declaring March as a Day in Remembrance to honor those who died due to the virus.

As of Tuesday, 17,662 deaths have ben reported in Ohio and 17,502 Ohio residents have died.

The state recorded 132 hospitalizations for a total of 51,097. Fewer than 1,000 people with COVID-19 were in Ohio hospitals for the fourth consecutive day Tuesday.

Ohio reported 929 hospitalized coronavirus patients, 249 in ICUs and 170 on ventilators.