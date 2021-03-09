2 million people have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine in Ohio

More than 2 million people have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Ohio as of Tuesday, according to the state health department.
Nearly 17.5% of the state’s population, or 2,035,203 people, have started the vaccine and 9.97% of the population, 1,165,232 people, have completed it.
Of the 2 million people who have received the first dose, more than half of them, 1,187039 people, are ages 65 and older.
People ages 80 and older account for age group with the most people who have started vaccination and has finished the vaccine, with 326,764 people receiving one dose and 271,503 people completing their inoculation.
For the sixth day in a row, Ohio reported fewer than 2,000 daily cases of coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 981,618, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
On Tuesday the state recorded 1,893 daily cases, just over the 21-day average or 1,825.
The day also marks the one-year anniversary of Ohio’s first reported cases of COVID-19. Gov. Mike DeWine issued a proclamation Tuesday declaring March as a Day in Remembrance to honor those who died due to the virus.
As of Tuesday, 17,662 deaths have ben reported in Ohio and 17,502 Ohio residents have died.
The state recorded 132 hospitalizations for a total of 51,097. Fewer than 1,000 people with COVID-19 were in Ohio hospitals for the fourth consecutive day Tuesday.
Ohio reported 929 hospitalized coronavirus patients, 249 in ICUs and 170 on ventilators.