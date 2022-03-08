Country Music Hall of Fame member Hank Williams Jr. coming to Nutter Center

Hank Williams Jr. will visit Wright State University’s Nutter Center in Fairborn on July 22 as part of his limited 2022 tour.
Williams has sold more than 70 million albums sold including six Recording Industry Association of America platinum albums and 20 gold-certified albums, a press release from the Wright State University’s Communication office said.
Williams Jr. has brought “arena rock production values” to country as a touring artist, the release said.
“It’s about that time, and you better believe I’m ready brothers and sisters,” Williams Jr. said. “We’re bringing some blues, some rock and some country back to country.”
Tickets will go on sale Friday and can be bought at the Wright State Nutter Center’s box office or at Ticketmaster.
Hank Williams Jr. Tour Dates:
- April 1 Landers Center Southaven, Mississippi
- May 27 First Interstate Arena at MetraPark Billings, Montana
- May 29 Alerus Center Grand Forks, North Dakota
- June 17 Wells Fargo Arena Des Moines, Iowa
- June 18 Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- July 8 Golden Nugget Lake Charles, Louisiana
- July 9 Orion Amphitheater Huntsville, Alabama
- July 21 Great Jones County Fair Monticello, Iowa
- July 22 Nutter Center Fairborn, Ohio
- July 29 Salem Civic Center Salem, Virginia
- July 30 Delaware State Fair Harrington, Delaware
- Aug. 5 Simmons Bank Arena North Little Rock, Arkansas
- Aug. 6 Choctaw Grand Theatre Durant, Oklahoma
- Aug. 9 Jackson County Fair Jackson, Mississippi
- Aug. 12 Beaver Dam Amphitheater Beaver Dam, Kentucky
- Aug. 13 Neon Lights Festival North Lawrence, Ohio
