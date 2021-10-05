COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high as cases slightly decrease in Ohio

In the last day, Ohio recorded 5,533 COVID-19 cases. It’s the fewest daily case total reported on a Tuesday since Sept. 7.

Ohio is averaging 6,094 cases a day over the last three weeks and 5,501 cases in the last week.

As of Tuesday the state had 3,507 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, including 887 patients in ICUs and 651 on ventilators, according to ODH. It is the first time Ohio had fewer than 900 COVID patients in its ICUs in at least two weeks.

Coronavirus patients account for 13.3% of hospital beds, 18.58% of ICU beds and 13.74% of ventilators in Ohio.

The state has 5,423 (20.6%) hospital beds, 967 (20.26%) ICU beds and 2,833 (59.78%) ventilators available.

Ohio recorded 27 ICU admissions in the last day, bringing its 21-day average to 23 ICU admissions a day.

The state reported 217 deaths Tuesday, bringing its total to 22,490, according to ODH. Ohio updates it death data twice a week. Because other states do not regularly report death certificate information to ODH’s Bureau of Vital Statistics the data can fluctuate.

The day a death is reported does not reflect the day the death occurred.

Nearly 54.25% of Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine, including 65.45% of adults and 63.37% of those 12 and older.

More than half of Ohioans completed the vaccine, with 61.07% of adults and 58.95% of those 12 and older finished it, according to ODH.

As of Tuesday, 198,132 people in Ohio have received additional doses of the vaccine.