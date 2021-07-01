COVID cases spike Thursday in Ohio after downtrend

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has continued to push for more residents to get the coronavirus vaccine, in part because of the emergence globally of the delta variant, which the World Health Organization called “the most transmissible” so far.

So far, 96 countries, including the U.S., reported the variant.

The delta variant makes up 19% of new COVID-19 cases reported in Region 5, which includes Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Ohio it makes up less than 1% of cases so far, the ODH reported.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the chief medical officer for the state health department, said he expects the delta variant to increase in Ohio and in the rest of the country. Pfizer, Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines all appear to be effective against the delta variant, he said.

“It’s the way out of the pandemic,” Vanderhoff said. “It’s out best protection, including against the delta variant.”

To find the nearest vaccination clinics, go to https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.

As of Thursday, 5,578,940 people in Ohio have started the coronavirus vaccine and 5,196,046 have finished it.

The ODH reported 47.73% of Ohioans have had at least one dose and 44.45% completed the vaccine.