COVID inpatients drop for seventh straight day in Ohio

Ohio added 165 hospitalizations and 14 ICU admissions in the last day, according to ODH. Both were well below the state’s 21-day averages of 363 hospitalizations a day and 34 ICU admissions a day.

Despite the decrease, COVID hospitalizations and ICU admissions are still putting pressure on Ohio’s hospitals. More than 2,000 members of the Ohio National Guard have been deployed throughout the state to help hospitals dealing with staffing shortages on top a large number of coronavirus patients.

As of Monday, 60.82% of Ohioans have started the COVID vaccine, with 70.93% of adults and 64.64% of those 5 and older receiving at least one dose, according to the state health department.

More than 55.75% of residents have finished the vaccine, including 65.58% of adults and 59.3% of people 5 and older. About 3.09 million people in the state have received additional vaccine doses, according to ODH.

On Monday, Ohio reported 19,538 daily cases and is averaging 22,078 COVDI cases a day over the last 21 days.